Bardi Bag: Cardi B Wants No Less Than $300K To Perform, Allegedly

Promoters, if you want to get Cardi B inside your venues of choice, it’s gonna cost you. Whispers from inside the Bardi empire suggest that the Invasion Of Privacy rapper is commanding no less than $300,000 to rock stages and to add to the pressure, it can’t be too far from home and her little girl, Kulture.

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ … Cardi wants $300k to get back onstage, and it’s gonna be on her terms — no discounts. Fact is … we’re told she’s getting offers in the $500k range, so she won’t be hurting for work.

We’re told not only does the moola have to be right, the location can’t be in Timbuktu. She wants the shows to be close to home. Reason’s simple … she’s obsessed with her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi’s made it crystal clear … no small club gigs ’cause the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is all grown up — and the market agrees. She commanded $100k a show at Coachella in April while she was pregnant … and with her popularity rising, so has her paycheck. She’s recently fielded multiple offers but it’s unclear if and when she’ll pull the trigger on any of them.

Cardi has been showing her face and post-pregnancy looks off in recent weeks, including rocking a cameo set during Drake and Migos’ tour stop in New York City last week.

