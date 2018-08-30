University Of Central Florida Students Petitioning To Get Tekashi69 Concert Shut Down

College students at the University of Central Florida are reportedly doing everything they can to get an upcoming Tekashi69 concert canceled. It appears the school rented its CFE Arena to an outside promoter, who booked the rapper for a performance on September 22.

Regardless of how it happened, the thought of Tekashi69 on the premises hasn’t been sitting well with several students. One student, Noemi Teutsch, told WFTV 9 “Universities are supposed to be upholding certain moral standards and certain values,” adding “I just can’t believe someone like this would be considered on a university campus to perform.”

Meanwhile, the university claimed that renting out a space doesn’t equal an endorsement. “Outside performers can rent the space. However, that does not mean that the university endorses them. At all times, the safety of our campus is our top priority,” a school official said, according to the site.

But Teutsch doesn’t agree. “As far as I’m concerned, they are endorsing, and they are condoning his behavior because they’re allowing him to come on campus to perform,” she said. “I honestly think it’s ridiculous. It makes no sense whatsoever. Because at some point, you have to draw the line somewhere.”

Back in 2015, Tekashi69 reportedly pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance after he posted an explicit video with a 13-year-old girl on social media. It was the Manhattan District Attorney’s recommendation, earlier this month, that he register as a sex offender. Teutsch’s Change.org petition has over 5,000 signatures so far.

