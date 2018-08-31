Mark Your Calendars: Apple Set To Reveal New iPhones During September 12 Event

Rumors of Apple’s newest iPhone models have been swirling around for months. The tech giant let the cat out of the bag yesterday when it sent out invites for a September 12 event.

The event will be taking precisely one year to the date of their last big reveal land it will be held on Apple’s impressive Cupertino campus. It’s widely speculated that Apple would be dropping three new iPhones which will build off its current iPhone X model. The handsets will keep the same silhouette but will feature new upgrades in the form of an improved dual camera, faster A-series chipset, and 512GB of internal storage.

It’s a safe bet to assume that Apple enthusiasts are really looking forward to larger iPhone X model rumored to be among the trio of new phones. It won’t boast any significant internal upgrades over the standard iPhone X model but will feature a larger 6.5-inch edge-to-edge screen. According to a Bloomberg report, it will also have a unique feature allowing the phone to display information from specific apps on multiple windows when you flip the phone sideways.

The company that Jobs built will also be launching cheaper models of the iPhone X which will come in an assortment of colors. This marks the second time Apple has decided to go this route since the lackluster iPhone 5C and SE models. The cheaper phones will come in blue, red and orange colors as well as the usual space gray and silver colors. Unlike it’s more expensive cousins, the cheaper model will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display making it Apple’s largest inexpensive model ever.

On top of the iPhone news, we could possibly expect a new Apple Watch model with a larger screen and smaller bezel design. Keep your fingers crossed if you want to see the new bigger iPad Pro models as well as a glimpse at the new Retina MacBook Air model, high-end Air Pods and finally a release date for that AirPower wireless charger. Hip-Hop Wired will be tuned on September 12 to see what Tim Cook and his geniuses have been cooking up.

Photo: PETER PARKS / Getty