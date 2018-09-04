Machine Gun Kelly Unleashes Fiery “Rap Devil” Diss At Eminem

Eminem had a lot of rappers and critics in his crosshairs as revealed by the surprise drop of his latest album, Kamikaze. One of his victims, Machine Gun Kelly, isn’t taking the jab on the chin and fired back with a fiery diss titled “Rap Devil” showing that he’s ready for the smoke.

Em took the first shot on Kamikaze‘s track “Not Alike” featuring Royce Da 5’9, and wrote the following: “And I’m talking to you but you already know who the f*ck you are, Kelly/ I don’t use sublims and sure as f*ck don’t sneak-diss/ But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”

MGK referenced Hailie in 2012 via a tweet calling her “hot” which didn’t sit well with her father, obviously.

Over top of Eminem’s “Rap God” beat, MGK digs into his former idol and takes several shots at his career, his rapping style, and his age with unforgiving line after unforgiving line. Check out some of the jabs via Genius below.

Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss/

Homie we get it, we know that you’re the greatest rapper alive/

Fucking dweeb, all you do is read the dictionary and stay inside/

Fuck Rap God, I’m the Rap Devil/

Coming bare-faced with a black shovel/

Like the Armageddon when the smoke settle/

His body next to this instrumental/

Watch the video for Machine Gun Kelly’s “Rap Devil” below.

