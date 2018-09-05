Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith Says New Kendrick Lamar LP NOT Coming Soon

Kendrick Lamar last dropped a full-length project in April 2017, a virtual lifetime in today’s microwave climate so chatter that the Compton MC was soon to release something made some sense. However, K-Dot’s TDE boss Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith says that a new record is NOT coming soon.

Top Dawg published a live Instagram story that featured Isiah Rashad saying he “damn near” heard a whole new Kendrick Lamar album. Considering Top put out the news, fans naturally felt this was an official announcement from the camp. But the excitement everyone was surely feeling got killed in a major way by Top Dawg himself.

“ATT: KDOT DON’T HAVE A NEW ALBUM COMING NO TIME SOON,” Top wrote via his Instagram page. “So keep playing DAMN until the kid is inspired again.”

Recently, Top said that fans can expect at least two TDE projects before the year closes out, with most speculating Schoolboy Q will be the next to rock.

Top Dawg has spoken #TDE A post shared by gwadpot (@dangerookipawaa) on Sep 4, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT

