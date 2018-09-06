That’s 2 Chainz’s Ex-Manager In Nike’s Dream Crazy Ad ft. Colin Kaepernick

Nike’s “Dream Crazy” ad featuring narration by Colin Kaepernick is already getting rave reviews. One of the inspiring civilians in the spot is 2 Chainz’s ex-manager Charlie Jabaley.

The guy who, lost 120 pounds and became an Ironman, and reversed the growth of a brain tumor is Jabaley. Back in late July, he was actually spotlighted by CNN, who noted how he left the music biz, after making millions managing 2 Chainz and Travis Porter, due to its effect on his health.

Charlie “Rocket Man” Jabaley aka CEO Charlie dropped over 100 pounds and caught the attention of Nike in the process.

“I biked across America, and I did my Ironman and Nike was like, Charlie, we see you,” he told TMZ. “And they said that they had a surprise for me. And they put me in what I believe is the most culturally shifting ad campaign of all time. The 30-year Just Do It Nike campaign, it’s just an honor to be in it.”

Respect.