Kanye West Co-Creative-Directed 1st Ever Pornhub Awards, Drops New Track With Lil Pump

Kanye West has never been shy about admitting his love for porn and a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel was yet another confirmation of the fact. On Thursday (Sept. 6), West was one of the creative directors for the inaugural Pornhub Awards and he also used the platform to roll out a new song and video featuring Lil Pump as well.

The Guardian writes:

The ceremony, held at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, was set in the year 6918 and saw performers collect custom phallic statuettes for categories including top female solo performer and top fetish performer. “Kanye has designed a bespoke erotica-inspired award statue for each of tonight’s unique categories,” stated a press release.

West and his creative company DONDA designed the show in collaboration with longtime associate Willo Perron, who has also served as creative director to artists including Jay-Z, St Vincent and the xx.

West’s fashion label Yeezy dressed the presenters, who appeared on a set surrounded by large video screens featuring works by the transgressive American erotic film-maker Richard Kern. The ceremony was streamed in virtual reality on Pornhub and West’s site.

West performed at the event along with Teyana Taylor, an R&B artist signed to his GOOD Music label, Young MA, Blackbear and Dana Dentata. He also premiered a music video directed by Spike Jonze for a new song called I Love It featuring the rapper Lil Pump. The ceremony was hosted by adult film star Asa Akira.

Pornhub has offered West a lifetime membership to Pornhub after his stop with Kimmel, so this pairing is seemingly a match made in heaven.

Check out Kanye West’s Spike Jonze-directed “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump below.

—

Photo: Getty