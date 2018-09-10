Smoke Dodger: Nicki Minaj Won’t File Police Report On Cardi B

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B sent Twitter in a tizzy when the latter reportedly threw her shoe at the former during a confrontation at a NYFW party. However, the YMCMB Barbie won’t be pressing any charges.

Cardi did seem to leave the event with a speedknot above her eye. However, multiple sources say it was caused inadvertently by Minaj’s security.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to “Chun-Li” rapper tell TMZ … even though Cardi’s shoe-throwing attack at the Harper’s Bazaar party Friday night was a shock — her security handled it and Nicki was totally fine.

We’re told Minaj was unscathed and nobody on her team was injured either … so she sees no reason to file a police report and carry on with the drama.

As for Cardi — who was left with a lump on her head after the ruckus she started — law enforcement tells us she hasn’t filed a police report either. People connected to Cardi told us they believe she got the lump from being elbowed by someone on Nicki’s security.

It was actually Rah Ali and Cardi who came close to throwing hands before being separated by security.

Unlike Nicki, the reality TV star seems to always be seeking the smoke.

—

Photo: Getty