Kanye West & Tekashi 6ix9ine Got In The Studio And Laid Down A “Hit”

Looks like Kanye West has finally found a fellow Trump supporting Hip-Hopper to talk politics with in Tekashi 6ix9ine.

It should come as no surprise that two of the most polarizing figures in the rap game would eventually make each other’s acquaintance. But will they drop some new music together is what the world wants to know.

Chances are, yes.

Yeezy for his part recently named Tekashi 6ix9ine and Lil Pump as two of his favorite new artists and being that he’s already collaborated with Pump on “I Love It,” it would make sense that he’d now focus on getting in the studio with the rap troll from Brooklyn.

The two recently spent some time together during New York Fashion Week at a Pop-Up and were caught by Don Cannon working in the studio for what ultimately resulted in a “hit” according to the studio engineer.

We wonder if Donald Trump is going to use their upcoming collaboration cut during his rallies whenever he decides to pander to the urban community. Who are we kidding, he’ll never pander to Black or Brown people.