Dallas Cop Who Killed Black Man After Entering Wrong Apartment Charged

Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer who mistakenly entered another man’s apartment and fatally shot him, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. Guyger posted a $300,000 bond Sunday evening (Sept. 9) as the family of slain Black man Botham Jean awaits justice.

CBSDFW.com reports:

Late Thursday evening, the off-duty Dallas officer, who was still in uniform, shot and killed Jean in his apartment at the Southside Flats complex after she apparently mistook his unit as her own.

Dallas police put the Texas Rangers in charge of the investigation, which is why, according to Police Chief Renee Hall, a warrant was put on hold for her arrest. The department had requested a warrant on Friday.

Guyger was officially identified on Saturday as the officer who killed the 26-year-old. She has been with the Dallas Police Department for four years.

The Dallas News added in its reporting regarding rumors going around that the pair posed together previously in a photo was proven to be false. A photo of Jean standing next to three other women was assumed to be that of him standing with Guyger and two others but has since been revealed to have been a colleague of Jean’s

Photo: Kaufman County Jail