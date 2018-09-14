JustDoIt: Nike Stock Hits All-Time High Despite MAGA White Rage

Despite an initial dip, Nike is winning now after revealing the new Just Do It ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Looks like those MAGA idiots burning their Nike sneakers and cutting the Swoosh off their socks and other clothing items is not having the effect they hope it would on the sportswear brand. After the orange menace, Donald Trump asked what was Nike thinking? And then proclaiming the iconic sportswear brand “is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts,” Nike’s shares have hit an all-time high closing at $83.47 on Thursday.

Interesting after @realDonaldTrump claim that Nike "is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts." https://t.co/6t3YTeqSyv — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) September 14, 2018

Early data from Edison Trends shows Nike’s sales are tracking well above last year despite the white rage that was on full display upon the Kaepernick led ad campaign. After scanning 200 receipts from online retailers, Edison discovered Nike sales were 22 percent higher on the Tuesday following the day after the ad was first revealed to the world eclipsing the numbers on the same day back in 2017.

Wednesday sales were 42 percent higher and Thursday 23 percent higher remaining well above the figures from 2017 through the end of the week. Edison does point out that these trends are incomplete and that they only offer a glimpse of those who purchased Nike goods to support the campaign following its release. So it doesn’t reflect those who plan to boycott the company over time.

That still won’t stop us from basking in the salty white tears from those upset at this news at the moment. So to all of those out there buying Nike products to make a hater mad, continue to Just Do It for the culture.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty