Ric Flair Used The Migos “Ric Flair Drip” As The Entrance Song To His Wedding

Hip-Hop and professional wrestling have enjoyed an on and off relationship for decades and while many were disappointed to hear Hulk Hogan sling the “N” word the way he did, Ric Flair continues to enjoy beloved wrestling icon status in the culture.

So much so that not too long ago the Nature Boy was the subject of the hit Migos track “Ric Flair Drip” and on September 13 the WWE/WCW legend used the Hip-Hop track for his entrance song as he walked down the aisle, for the fifth time. Yes, he got married to long time partner Wendy Barlow at the tender age of 69. We can’t hate on the man though. He’s been nothing but flash and class since making his wrestling debut in 1972 using a playboy persona and outspoken characteristics to capture the imaginations of many a fan.

Check out the video of Ric Flair rocking out to “Ric Flair Drip” below and let out a “WOOO!” for the champ one time.