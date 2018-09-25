Music ID App Shazam Acquired By Apple For $400 M, Will Be Ad-Free

Another day, another company purchased. We reported on Pandora being acquired by SiriusXM yesterday, now Shazam has been bought by Apple.

The long-rumored deal was finalized yesterday (Sept.24) with tech giant dropping $400 million on the app and officially announced by Apple on its website. Speaking on Apple’s latest acquisition, Oliver Schusser vice president of Apple Music added:

“Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favorite app for music fans everywhere. With a shared love of music and innovation, we are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide users even more great ways to discover, experience and enjoy music.”

The insanely popular music identification app has been downloaded over a billion times with users utilizing the app to recognize songs 20 million times each day. There is no specific word on what Apple has in store with the purchase of the app, but some believe it could lead to the company significantly improving Siri, its voice recognition software. Despite having one of the most popular smartphones in the world with the iPhone, it lags behind the likes of Google for example voice assistant.

Also, Apple’s acquisition of Shazam could help them gain ground in the streaming wars closing that 23 million user gap between Apple Music and Spotify. The sky is officially the limit now for Apple, we are looking forward to the fruits this acquisition will bare.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty