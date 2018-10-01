Cardi B Turns Herself In Over Alleged Strip Club Fight

Cardi B found herself in the spotlight once more over a fight, this time involving a pair of bartenders at a Queens strip Club. Jade and Baddie Gi claim the Invasion Of Privacy artist ordered an attack on them, with Cardi eventually turning herself in.

TMZ reports:

Sources familiar with the case tell TMZ, Cardi will be charged for allegedly ordering an attack on 2 bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Queens NY. The 2 bartenders — Jade and Baddie Gi — say Cardi had a long-standing beef with Jade because Cardi believed she had slept with Offset.

Cardi — who was at the Strip Club because Migos was performing — came face-to-face with the 2 bartenders and allegedly told her posse to attack them with bottles and chairs. The 2 women were both badly hurt and required medical care.

We’re told Cardi will likely be charged with 2 misdemeanors — reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. She will not be arrested when she turns herself in … she will get a summons to appear in court on the charges.

The alleged attack took place on Aug. 15, and the rumor mill initially put it out there that Offset was sleeping with Baddie Gi. Jade and Baddie Gi are reportedly sisters and has hired legal representation to file a lawsuit against Cardi B for the alleged attack.

