LeBron James Makes Preseason Debut As A Los Angeles Laker [Video]

We have a feeling the purple and gold will be represented well by LeBron James. His first game as a Los Angeles Laker was a success.

On Sunday, September 30 Los Angeles squared off against Denver in their preseason opener at the Staples Center. From the beginning of the game ‘Bron made it clear he wants prime billing on The Lake Show.

As ESPN noted his first official contribution to the team came in the form of a no-look assist bounce pass to Brandon Ingram which led to a slam dunk. James’ first points were also in superstar fashion as he sank a three-pointer from 26 feet away. He finished the night with nine points, three assists, and three rebounds.

The three-time champion took to Instagram to commemorate his first outing on the new team. “Can’t even front, it’s just felt different! Goosebumps! #striveforgreatness🚀 #thekidfromakron👑“.

He went on to detail his excitement in a post-game interview. “It always feels different for me anytime you change uniforms,” he explained. “It felt different when I changed from a St. Vincent-St. Mary jersey to a Cavs jersey, from a Cavs jersey to a Heat jersey, back to a Cavs jersey and now being a Laker. So, it definitely feels different, and it’ll take a little bit of time getting used to.”

The Lakers play their first official game of the 2018-2019 NBA season on October 18 against the Portland Trailblazers. Their opener is at The Staples Center on Oct. 20 against the Houston Rockets.

Photo: Getty