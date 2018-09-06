LeBron James Takes On All Challengers In ‘NBA 2K19’ Come For The Crown Trailer ft. Travis Scott

NBA 2K19’s 20th Anniversary Edition is literally one day away, and the game’s cover athlete LeBron James is letting all challengers coming for his crown know they got a fight on their hands.

The King lets the world know in the launch film that the throne is still his and he has no intentions of relinquishing it. Before unzipping his hoodie to reveal he is rocking the legendary purple and gold Lakers uniform James states “this king is far from finished, this… you will have to work for. This… you will have to earn. You already know my name.”He also decrees “this King is far from finished,” despite his location change.

The dramatic clip follows the MyNeighborhood trailer and features not only James but NBA 2K19’s music curator and Nicki Minaj’s worst enemy at the moment Travis Scott as well as hundreds of extras who at the end of the clip Bron comes face-to-face with like Jon Snow during the battle of the bastards.

It’s a fitting clip to get folks excited for 2K Day on September 7. Those who pre-ordered NBA 2K19’s 20th Anniversary Edition will get a head start that day on the new season and their journey to The Association in their MyCareer campaigns that took flight in the recently released Prelude Demo. Those who opted for NBA 2K19’s Standard Edition that features Milwaukee Bucks all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo they will know your name on September 11 when the game officially releases.

You can watch LeBron issue his challenge in the ‘Come for the Crown’ launch trailer below.

—

Photo: 2K Sports/YouTube