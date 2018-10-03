Robbery Crew That Allegedly Sacked Homes of Yasiel Puig, Rihanna & More Arrested

A series of robberies of the homes of several celebrities in the Los Angeles area has culminated in the arrest of four people linked with the string of break-ins. Among the stars whose homes were hit, Rihanna, Yaisel Puig, Viola Davis and more have been targeted in the spree.

KTLA reports:

Tyress Williams, 19, Tamaji Hall, 18, and Jahabi Daniels, 19, were booked on charges related to a break-in at the Woodland Hills home of NFL player Robert Woods the night of Sept. 27, LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza said at a news conference.

The 18-year-old’s mother, 34-year-old Ashley Hall, was also arrested during a search warrant at her residence, Carranza said. Officers booked her on suspicion of grand theft in association with stolen property, including a vehicle and firearms, the captain added.

Authorities only provided the spelling for Williams’ name. According to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, Williams faced four felony counts of first-degree residential burglary.

In addition to Woods’ residence, Williams allegedly burglarized a home owned by a singer named Tota Matthieu on Aug. 24, Dodger player Yasiel Puig on Sept. 18 and Rihanna on Sept. 25.

Matt Damon, LeBron James, and more were on the crew’s hit list. The outlet reports that the gang of thieves would check social media to see when stars were out of town then planned their moves.

Photo: Getty