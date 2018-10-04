Rainbow Not So Brite: Tekashi69 Says Gun Found In Home Raid Not His

Tekashi69 has become just as famous for his run-ins with the law as he is for his penchant for trolling. The colorfully-coiffed rapper’s attorney is saying that a gun found in his Brooklyn home during a raid is not his.

TMZ reports:

Tekashi’s defense attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells TMZ … a gun charge would be a very difficult case to prove because the rapper doesn’t even own a piece.

We broke the story … Tekashi’s Brooklyn home was raided by federal agents, assisted by the NYPD, last week and they discovered a gun. It’s not clear what prompted the search, or who owns the recovered items.

Tekashi wasn’t home when feds busted through the front door, and 6ix9ine claims he moved out weeks before the raid … so his defense thinks it’s gonna be hard to link anything to him.

The outlet notes that Tekashi69 hasn’t been in New York for quite some time after heading to Colombia to record with Kanye West and touring in Russia among other endeavors.

The “Fefe” rapper is still facing a potential one to three years behind bars in the case of posting a video of an underage girl. Sentencing for that case will take place later this month on Oct. 26 in where he’ll learn his fate.

—

Photo: Getty