‘Titans’ Producers Reveal It Was A Long & Hard Road To Get The Series Greenlit

Earlier this year DC fans were treated to the first teaser trailer for DC’s latest live-action superhero series Titans. Surprising fans with its graphic visuals and adult language, the series seemed it would’ve been an easy call to make pre-production, but apparently that wasn’t necessarily the case.

Appearing at Comic Con in New York City, the series producers Producers Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman admitted that the process of bringing a dark and edgier version of Titans to the small screen was a grueling seven year process that included lots of convincing and string pulling to get their most famous hero on board, Robin.

“You couldn’t do Titans without Robin,” Johns said during a panel after the first two episodes screened to strong response at Hammerstein Ballroom. “So there was a lot of behind-the-scenes work that went into that.”

What stood out about this rendition of Robin was his ear catching quote in the first trailer, “F*ck Batman.” Actor Brenton Thwaites (Robin) felt it perfectly set up what this show was all about. “I thought it was perfect. … This is not a show about Batman. It’s a show about Dick.” Dick sounds about right.

And it seems like DC made the right call to let Batman’s sidekick be a part of the new live-action series as Titans has already been blessed with a second season before the first one has even premiered. That coupled with the darker and more adult atmosphere of the show seems to be gelling properly as far as fans and producers are concerned.

“We wanted to do something different from everything else out there,” said Johns, who stepped down in July as DC’s Chief Creative Officer and began a producing deal with Warner Bros. Goldsman agreed, “We wanted to arrive at a tone that wasn’t as welcoming as some of the DC shows have been, nor as nihilistic as some of the films have been.”

Titans debuts this October 12 on the DC Universe streaming service in the US and on Netflix internationally.

Photo: DC