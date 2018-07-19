DC’s Live-Action ‘Titans’ Drops Its First Bloody Trailer

DC is trying as hard as they can to rival the success that Marvel is experiencing with their cinematic universe, Netflix shows and television series. S o if that means that Robin has to utter “F*ck Batman” to kick off their new live-action Titans series, so be it.

Today (July 19), we got the first official trailer for DC’s latest series Titans and it’s pretty safe to say this isn’t exactly going to be a kid friendly series. Truth be told it seems to be leaning more towards Rated-R than PG-13.

The trailer quickly introduces us to clearly distraught Raven (Teagan Croft) and Detective Dick Grayson a.k.a. Robin (Brenton Thwaites) who seems to still struggle with his past before catching a few bodies in an alley and cursing out The Dark Knight (Batman would be disappointed in your actions, kid). From there on things only get darker with the violence and blood spilt throughout the trailer and we get some quick looks at Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Starfire (Anna Diop) get in on the action.

Again, this is not going to be a kid friendly Teen Titans Go! kinda series.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking Titans when it drops later this year.