‘Aquaman’ Poster Gives Fans Hope The Film Will Actually Be Good

After the numerous stumbles they’ve taken the past few years with Batman v. Superman, Suicide Squad, and Justice League, the DCEU is trying to help fans forget the train wrecks they rolled out the past few summers with new projects and they actually look promising.

Just a few weeks after revealing that the Wonder Woman sequel would be set in 1984 and recently showcasing Zachary Levi in full custom as Shazam (that didn’t help their cause), we now have the first official poster to DC’s next big film, Aquaman.

Starring Jason Momoa as the Atlantean who can talk to fish while saving the world, Aquaman was one of the DCEU’s most highly anticipated films until Justice League happened. After that dropped the hype around the project cooled off even though Momoa turned in a respectful performance as Arthur Curry. Luckily James Wann (The Conjuring, Furious 7) took on the project and word is early screenings of the film are testing through the roof. Something that was not said about Justice League or Batman v. Superman. So that’s good.

Check out Aquaman posing with a gang of fish below and let us know if you’ll be checking for the film when it drops on December 21.

Photo: Warner Bros.