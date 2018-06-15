‘EW’ Shares Exclusive ‘Aquaman’ Set Photos

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to flourish both critically and financially, the DC Extended Universe continues to struggle like a 40-year-old mixtape rapper looking for his big break. But if insider word is to be believed, Aquaman‘s big screen debut is set to redeem a little honor to the much-maligned media franchise.

According to studio execs who’ve screened the James Wan underwater epic, Aquaman is all that and a bag of chips (these are the same execs who were worried that Justice League: Dawn of Justice was going to be viewed as a disaster. It was).

Entertainment Weekly got some exclusive stills of the film that show just how interesting things will get 20,000 leagues under the sea (give or take a few thousand leagues). The onset photos features the likes of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, and we finally get our first look at The Get Down‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the classic Aquaman villain, Black Manta, who Wan described as “part mercenary but full-time pirate who in his suit will look like some crazy alien from outer space.”

And much to the surprise of many, we also get our first look at Nicole Kidman in her full Queen of Atlanna getup. We weren’t even aware she was a part of the movie.

While the Batman franchise is all over the place thanks to Ben Affleck abruptly announcing he’s abandoning the cape and cowl and the Man of Steel sequel is currently in limbo, the DCEU is banking on the highly anticipated sequel to Wonder Woman and Aquaman to steady the ship until their top two franchises can once again grab the steering wheel.

Check out the pics of Aquaman below and let us know if you’ll be checking for the underwater adventure when it splashes into theaters this December 21.

Photo: Jasin Boland/Warner Bros courtesy of Entertainment Weekly