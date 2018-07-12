Our First Look At Zachari Levy As ‘Shazam’, And Well, How ‘Bout Them Yankees?

In the same week that Warner Bros. officially gave the go-ahead to Todd Phillips’ new Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, Entertainment Weekly give’s us our first official look at Zachari Levy in full costume as Shazam. Well, it has done nothing to ease DC fans fears that the DCEU will continue to struggle.

As you can see the costume looks a tad bit, well, low budget. Truth be told it seems like the kind of superhero getup you’d see on a TV channel like FOX or WPIX (no shots). The threads look like they’re made out of thrift store cotton instead of leather and the cape looks like it was taken off of a child that was trick-or-treatin’. But fret not, according to the film’s director, David Sandberg (Lights Out), that was all by design.

“I wanted to keep the shorter cape as a throwback to the original because that’s something that sets him apart from Superman or Batman,” the director tells EW. “It makes him feel a bit more Golden Age superhero, which is the vibe I’m going for.”

Okay. We’ll have to give the man the benefit of the doubt. We mean it can’t get any worse than the DCEU’s biggest flop of the century, Justice League, can it?

For anyone who isn’t familiar with the Shazam lore, EW provides a quick synopsis for the upcoming superhero film.

In the film, Billy (whose younger version is played by Disney Channel star Asher Angel) is assigned to a new foster home where he befriends comic book superfan Freddy. One day, Billy’s subway ride is interrupted by a mysterious Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) whose been searching for ages to find the right successor to inherit his powers. He reveals the teen’s been selected to gain an assortment of abilities, and all it takes is for Billy to say “SHAZAM!”

One of the few bright spots fans were looking forward to from the upcoming Shazam! film was a potential appearance from his arch nemesis, Black Adam, who’s slated to be portrayed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Unfortunately, he’s already shot down rumors that he’d appear in the Shazam origin film.

Shazam! drops into theaters on April 5, 2019.