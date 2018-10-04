Sisters That Cardi B Allegedly Sicced Her Goons On Banned From Strip Club

The women at the center of a strip club brawl involving Cardi B say that they’ve been banned from the strip club that the event went down. Sisters Baddie Gi and Jade say that the charges they’ve levied against the Invasion of Privacy artist got them ousted from their jobs.

The New York Post reports:

The curvy siblings, Baddie Gi and Jade, were pouring drinks at Angels Strip Club in Flushing on Aug. 29 when the “I Like It” rapper allegedly chucked a hookah pipe and drinking glasses at them because she thought one of them slept with her husband, rapper Offset, sources have said.

Members of Cardi’s crew, meanwhile, hurled chairs and bottles, leaving the sisters with injuries.

The siblings, whose real names are Rachel Wattley, 21, and Sarah Wattley, 23, went to cops — and now are jobless as a result, their lawyer said.

“They were told they can’t work there because of the complaint they made against Cardi B,” their lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told The Post. “They have text messages [that] say that from the club.”

Cardi, who turned herself in to NYPD police in support of the complaint, is due to face the charges officially on Oct. 29. The rapper is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of third-degree assault.

