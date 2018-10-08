Travis Scott Bought Out John Mayer & Kevin Parker For His SNL Performance [Video]

A week after Kanye West bombed on stage with his “genius” self, Saturday Night Live kept the Hip-Hop vibe going by inviting Travis Scott to do his thing and luckily for the culture he not only did him, but he didn’t go on a pro-Trump rant to end the night.

Taking to the stage with John Mayer and Kevin Parker in tow, Travis Scott performed “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder” much to the delight of the crowd.

For his second and final performance, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy gave a tripped out rendition of “Sicko Mode” which featured some wild lighting, camera rotation and special effects. The only thing that would’ve made his performance better would’ve been if he had given us a release date for them purple Cactus Jack Jordan IV’s. Come on, son!

Check it out below and let us know what your favorite Travis Scott cut is.