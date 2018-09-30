Coonye Back: Kanye West AKA Ye Came Up Lame In ‘SNL’ Performances According To Twitter

Kanye West duped the world into thinking we were getting, at the very least, Graduation Yeezy back. However, it appears that the “free-thinking” Chicago producer is hellbent on undoing whatever goodwill folks were willing to extend his way after his SNL performance.

The MAGA hat made a return just as it did earlier in the week, and West pushed a pair of new songs onto the masses that we can assume are from his upcoming Yahndi release, which didn’t drop on Saturday (Sept. 29) as promised. Ahead of the performance, West says he’s now changing his name to Ye for still unspecified reasons.

the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

The profanity-laced “I Love It” alongside Lil Pump and “We Got Love” with Teyana Taylor were the featured songs. Oh yeah, there as also that unnecessary pro-Trump rant he dropped along with accusing SNL producers of bullying him while demanding he not wear the MAGA hat on air.

Conservatives, desperate for a win these days, are praising West for his stance but Twitter is keeping its foot on Yeezy’s neck as a result of what went down. Candace Owens went on a Twitter spree celebrating West’s cooning for Trump, joining a growing chorus of others who thought the act was brave.

Check out some of the reactions to Kanye West’s SNL performances, along with jabs at his rant, below.

The entire @nbcsnl show last night was anti-Trump, anti-Kavanaugh, and anti-American. Kanye let them all act, waited until the end and then essentially called the entire cast out for what they are: COWARDS. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 30, 2018

The are COWARDS because they are too afraid to tell the truth. They march to the orders of Democrats and are too afraid to tell the truth about the heart and soul of America right now. They are too afraid to stand up the mob and tell the truth about Trump. KANYE TOLD THE TRUTH. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 30, 2018

Now the headlines will read that @kanyewest is “crazy” and “bizarre”. Now they will try to intimidate @KimKardashian and her family into speaking out against Trump, because that’s what leftists do. They mob and they bully because they are COWARDS who just want power and control. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 30, 2018

