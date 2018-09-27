CLOSE
Sunken Place MAGA Hat Rocker Kanye West Says New Album Drops Saturday

We're going to bet Kanye West still hasn't seen 'Get Out.'

Kanye West in MAGA hat at The Fader

Source: @andycohn / Twitter

Kanye West just couldn’t let Lil Wayne cook. The Sunken Place soldier took to social media to let the world know his new album, Yandhi, will be dropping this Saturday. 

Yep, that’s the day after Tunechi drops his long delayed new album, Tha Carter V, which Yeezy acknowledged.

“we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night,” he tweeted. “We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely. The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time.”

Also worth noting, Yeezy hit The Fader’s offices rocking a Colin Kaepernick sweater. That would have been all good, but he topped it off with a red Make America Great Again hat.

Photo: Twitter

Kanye West , lil wayne

