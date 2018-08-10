Sunken Place Soldier Kanye West Doubles Down On Donald Trump Love, Won’t Be Bullied [Video]

Kanye West was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (August 9) and the interview was a doozy. It started off well enough with Yeezy talking about the life of a creative, but then the inevitable Trump question came up, and things went left.

Answering if he liked Trump, Yeezy said, “It’s funny, ya know, in this world that we live in there’s two main motivating forces, and I tweet about it all the time, it’s love or fear. You can’t explain love. My cousin is locked up for murder, I love him—he did a bad thing but I still love him.”

He then added, “Just as a musician, [an] African-American, guy out in Hollywood, all these different things, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me, and then told me everything I said I like Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud. Or, my career would be over or I’d get kicked out the Black community, because Blacks are…we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only be Democrats and all…”

Not really, because people were concerned that Yeezy professed his love for an unrepentant racist who rips kids from their parents at the border, amongst other heinous actions, and the damage he’s doing to the United States’ status in the world. But we’ll let him finish…

“Even when I said it right before I went to the hospital and I expressed myself and when I came out I had lost my confidence,” he said. “So I didn’t have the confidence to take on the world and the possible backlash. It took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up, put on the [MAGA] hat no matter what the consequence were. And what it represented to me is not about policies—because I’m not a politician like that—but it represented overcoming fear and doing what you felt no matter what anyone said, and sayinf You can’t bully me. Liberals can’t bully me. News can’t bully me. The Hip-Hop community they can’t bully me because at that point if I’m afraid to be me I’m no longer Ye.”

After all that, then we got to the crux it.

“And I actually quite, I quite enjoy when people actually are mad at me about certain things,” said West.

Sounds like Yeezy relishes in being a troll. Surprised?

West also discussed being too caught up in the past, Galileo, love conquering hate, still looking at Pornhub and his mental health. Yeezy did make some good points, especially when discussing his empathy, but the inevitable hypocrisy is tough to ignore.

Peep the full interview below.

Photo: ABC