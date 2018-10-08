6 Things We Learned from Mike Epps on The Breakfast Club

Mike Epps is a veteran in the comic game and though he hasn’t been a part of mainstream Hollywood for a hot minute he still holds a special place in the hearts of comedy fans worldwide.

But lately whenever his name comes up it’s usually in connection to Kevin Hart as there’s been a little animosity between to the two comics. Today Mike Epps swung through Angela Lee-less Breakfast Club and of course was pressed by Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about the issue.

While he doesn’t necessarily name Kevin himself in the many beefs he has with the Hollywood game and the practices that go on behind closed doors, Mike lets it be known that though Kev does help people get on he’s also part of the problem as a “Black gatekeeper.”

Here are the 6 things we learned from Mike Epp on The Breakfast Club.

1. Kevin Hart

Apparently Mike Epps doesn’t think Kevin Hart is funny. When asked by DJ Envy if that was the case, Mike simply said, “Hey, like I said… you know everybody has an opinion. It’s people that don’t think I’m funny.” He remembers before Kev blew up he had Kev over at his house for dinner, but “I ain’t never been in his… I ain’t never been in his house for dinner.” Interestingly enough Mike and Kevin’s kids go to school together and get along.

