Mike Epps & Kevin Hart Reignite Funnyman Beef, Nick Cannon Caught In Crossfire

Mike Epps and Kevin Hart most likely won’t be making that mega-hit buddy film anytime soon. It’s not a secret that Epps has taken shots before and while Hart tried taking the high road Epps took the low one by capping at Nick Cannon, who tried to come between the beer unprovoked.

Comedy Hype posted an article referencing a comment Epps made about Hart within an Instagram post of his featuring a photo of the Meet The Blacks star standing alongside Eddie Murphy. In the comments section, Epps responded to a fan saying that Murphy is funnier than Hart by saying “sh*t, everyone is” thus reigniting the beef.

Hart responded in the Comedy Hype IG post writing, “All I can say is that your a sad individual. I talked to you several times face to face in attempts to put the B.S behind us. I even reached out to u like a man and tried to get to the bottom of your bitterness. When will you realize that my success has nothing to do with you or your journey.”

Cannon commented on a The Shade Room Instagram post and inserted himself in the middle, catching a vicious shot from Epps in the process.

“If you don’t shut yo drum line teen age forever lookin ass,” Epps equipped.

This probably won’t be the end of the beef.

Photo: WENN.com