Swizz Beatz ft. Jim Jones “Preach,” Mick Jenkins “Understood” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.18

Swizz Beatz been dropping so much work as of late you’d think it was the early 00’s again and whether you like it or not you have to respect it.

This time around the OG Ruff Ryder comes through with a clip for the Jim Jones assisted “Preach” where the two prowl the streets in a Batmobile type big boy toy that only has room for a boss and his Robin. The only question here is who is who in this situation? No one’s judging.

Mick Jenkins meanwhile focuses on the importance of the relationship between a father and his son for his clip to “Understood.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tobi Lou, T-Rell, and more.

SWIZZ BEATZ FT. JIM JONES – “PREACH”

MICK JENKINS – “UNDERSTOOD”

TOBI LOU – “ORANGE/A COLORS SHOW”

FBG DUCK FT. FBG YOUNG & FBG DUTCHIE – “OR NOT”

T-RELL – “TRUST”

TISAKOREAN – “DIP”