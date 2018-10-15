BRUHNews: Florida Man Who Castrated His Ex’s New Boyfriend Has Bail Set At $1 Milli

Everyone knows that jealousy can be a m*thaf*cka but sometimes it can also become murderous. A man in Chicago found that out the hard way when his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend not only assaulted him but also relived him of his penis. Yes, you read that right.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Justin Foster, 28, of Tallahassee, Florida was arrested for attempted murder after he flew to Chicago just to assault his ex-girlfriend’s new man and cut off his penis. According to the report the attack occurred back in March when the jilted Justin flew from Atlanta to Chicago with the intentions of putting hands on his ex-girlfriend’s 26-year-old man. After arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Foster rented a car and drove to Des Plaines where he ultimately confronted a man in the street, hit him in the head with a tire iron, carved initials into his leg, and then of course cut off his penis.

Afterwards Foster threw said penis over a fence, hid the victim behind a parked car, and left him in a pool of blood before catching the next flight back to the A. Fortunately for the victim a passerby discovered the mutilated man and called 911. Though the victim was able to survive the nightmare ordeal, he suffered permanent brain damage and was left, well, you know.

Foster was eventually arrested to the attack in August and a judge has just set his bail at a cool $1 million.

“We’re talking about a very heinous crime here,” Assistant State’s Attorney Luis Muniz said Thursday. “A monetary bond is not appropriate.” Muniz argued that Foster knows where the victim of the attack lives and that he could pose a threat to the victim and the community at large.

Ya think?!

Let this serve as a stark reminder that you’re not only dating the person in front you, you’re also dating their past. That being said, choose your partners wisely.

Photo: Des Plaines PD