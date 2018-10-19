CLOSE
Rihanna Passed On Super Bowl Halftime Show Because Colin Kaepernick

The Bajan singer told the NFL "I'm good love, enjoy."

Source: Rihanna attends the ‘Fenty Beauty’ photocall at Callao cinema in Madrid Featuring: Rihanna Where: Madrid, Spain When: 23 Sep 2017 Credit: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com

Rihanna is a real one. The Bajan Pop star was offered the Super Bowl Halftime performance by the NFL, but she passed because of her support of Colin Kaepernick. 

Despite being a more than capable quarterback, Kaepernick has essentially been blackballed by the NFL. Rih Rih has taken note and is riding with cap.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” a source told US Weekly exclusively. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

Salute.

Maroon 5 eventually ended up taking the gig with Cardi B rumored to be a special guest.

Standing by her principles may have lost Rihanna some fans, but we’re willing to bet it has gained her much more.

Also, Kap is still ready.

