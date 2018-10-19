CLOSE
Future & Juice WRLD Drop ‘World on Drugs’ [Listen]

Future releases another duet album that no one saw coming...

The surprise album trend that seems to have began with Beyoncé a few years ago continues to be a thing as today ATLien Future dropped an unexpected duet project with Juice WRLD named World on Drugs. Can’t say we saw that one coming.

Dropping at 16-cuts deep, World on Drugs boasts some pretty big names including the likes of Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Future’s rumored shawty, Nicki Minaj. The project comes just a few months after Future dropped another duet project with Zaytoven in Beast Mode 2, but when the gettin’s good you go out and get it, right?

Check out Future and Juice WRLD’s World on Drugs below and let us know your thoughts.

