BeastMode2: Future & Zaytoven Team Up Once More With ‘Beast Mode 2’ [LISTEN]

Back in 2015, producer Zaytoven and Future unleashed the first installment of the Beast Mode series with favorable results from fans of the pair. On Thursday (June 5), Future Hendrix surprised fans once again with the drop of Beast Mode 2 and the early thoughts on the project appear to be positive so far.

Clocking in at just nine tracks, Future is back to his usual fare of turning up, stunting, trapping and bagging women. Executive produced by Zaytoven, it also features engineering work and an executive producer credit for the late Seth Firkins, who passed away last September.

With only one featured act in Young Scooter, fans should know what to expect at this point. Check out the streams below.

