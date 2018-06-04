No Dates: IG Model Named Shamartess Gets Dragged To Heauxville After Future Canceled Her Hotel Room, Allegedly

The Internet is not the place to air your grievances when a rapper bails on your illicit rendezvous. An Instagram model named Shamartess is getting dragged for all the filth after her Facebook post where she attempts to put Future on blast went viral.

550 ain’t shit to me 🗣 when I booked my flight all I was thinking about was 5500 😂😂😂 — Shamartess Whitsett (@shamartessW) June 4, 2018

According to Shamartess, Future said he would pay her back “1000%” for the $550 plane ticket to Los Angeles she purchased to come visit him. However, the jig hit Pluto—see what we did there?—when Future Hendrix Facetimed her only to be told that she wasn’t trying to let him smash.

Say what now? Hey, that’s her prerogative, but it definitely broke the rapper & groupie contract.

You also knew she was in trouble when her reading comprehension skills were so off.

this young lady was TERRIBLY misinformed. “said he would give me back 1000% which means 550=5500” no, the man was saying he was going to reimburse you for the flight 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JdQ1rSJbXp — alright. (@sensai__) June 4, 2018

Anyway, it was Future who booked the hotel room Shamartess was laid up in, so you can get what happened next.

Ayoooooooo Future leaving play dates with his son for this lmaooooooooo pic.twitter.com/n2I5GKrMYK — Lauren (@Solodeauxleaux) June 4, 2018

Either Future booked the room for one day, and would have put her out, or he cancelled the rest of the days after learning she wasn’t trying to consummate their “relationship.” She also really thought Future was going to come up off $5500? Okay.

Needles to say, Twitter is having a field day clowning the sh*t out of Shamartess. Peep some of the best of the slander below and on the following pages.

Shamartess- ' I ain't that type of girl' Future- pic.twitter.com/NvpYJOZqF4 — Phoenix (@QueenofAfros) June 4, 2018

" I'm sorry I'm not even on that type of time 😩 " Future: pic.twitter.com/PIPqBo20US — Sheem (@SheemBville) June 4, 2018

Shamartess doesn't possess a lot of s-mart-ness amirite pic.twitter.com/lYgvlXd1KN — sim⚓️🐝 (@TennesseeHoney_) June 4, 2018

I just wanna know why Shamartess really thought she was about to fly out to go “hang out” with Future. Girl u didn’t win no iHeart Radio contest. Talking bout “I thought we were going to the studio” yeah okay. You listen to all this man music and didn’t know what he was on? pic.twitter.com/MSRhDICVkr — BOYS OUT NOW (@yungbabytate) June 4, 2018

Photo: Instagram/@shamartesss

