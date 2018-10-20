CLOSE
Palace Announces Polo Ralph Lauren Collaboration

The skater meets the equestrian.

PALACE X POLO RALPH LAUREN BILLBOARD

Source: PALACE / PALACE

If Ralph Lauren chooses to partner with your brand consider yourself lucky. It looks like Palace is about to enter that rare space.

While nothing has been formally announced by either company all signs point to yes. Three billboards in Tokyo appeared earlier this week for a very obvious co-branding effort. As per High Snobiety the advertisement’s placements feature a navy blue background with both logos in white. No dates, or any hits for that matter, regarding the timing of a release were included.

Founded in 2011, the skateboard brand has become insanely popular thus gaining mainstream popularity. In 2016 their t-shirts were seen on both Kanye West and his daughter North. 2018 would mark yet another noted collaboration for Palace. Earlier this year they dropped a Oakley capsule and a tennis themed collection with adidas.

You can view the billboards above.

Photo: Palace

