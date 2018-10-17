Vibes Curator & Culture YesJulz Handled Kanye West Uganda Trip Meetings

YesJulz, a curator of “vibes” and other talents that cannot be officially verified, was responsible for helping Kanye West arrange his epic Wyoming listening party for his ye album. Already knee-deep in the struggle, Yeezy enlisted the culture vulture, excuse us, social media maven to facilitate meetings between him and Ugandan officials for charity efforts.

A publicist for someone called YesJulz tells us that West admired the way she organized his infamous Wyoming album release party — so he figured he’d get her to “facilitate” his tour of a troubled East African country.

According to the flak, YesJulz’s duties have included organizing a trip to Uganda’s Masulita orphanage.

We’re told that while most of her work involves DJing, managing a rapper and organizing parties, YesJulz has also traveled to Haiti and Bali to help build shelters for the disadvantaged.

So far on the trip, West has suggested to the country’s president that he should make the country “like Jurassic Park,” and he and wife Kim Kardashian have gifted orphans with Yeezy sneakers.

Anyway, the outlet adds that West will most likely extend his trip inside the African nation and intends to build more of the high-tech domes for music purposes.

