Kanye West Gave Kids Free Yeezys In Uganda, Still Sunken

Kanye West is currently in Uganda and attempting to spread goodwill. The Sunken Place MC gave out free adidas Yeezys to the kids while visiting an orphanage in the city of Masulita in the East African nation.

TMZ reports that Yeezy and Kim Kardashian got permission from Uganda’s Trump supporting President, Yoweri Museveni, to used his helicopter to fly to the charity event for kids. Kim and Ye, rocking day-glo fits, were greeted with cheers, even more so when they presented the free footwear.

Of course, West posted clips of the festivities on Twitter because it didn’t really happen if it isn’t documented on social media. We gotta give him credit for visiting the orphanage, though, respect.

Nevertheless, West has a LONG way to go after that Oval Office debacle, if he even cares.

