Lock Him Up: China & Russia Reportedly Listening To Tangerine Menace’s Phone Calls

Despite being warned, Donald Trump’s refusal to take security advice when it comes to his cell phone use might have caused some serious national security issues for the President.

According to the New York Times when President Trump calls his friends for their takes on the horrible job he is doing on one of his iPhones the Chinese and Russians are listening. What they are getting as the report claims is “invaluable insight” on Trump and how to “best work the president and affect administration policy.”

Bruh.

The report also claimed last year that that Orange Menace is supposed to swap out his phones every 30 days but rarely does because of “inconvenience.” The NYT’s eye-opening story also brings up an incident when Trump left his cellphone in a golf cart at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club causing a frantic scramble to recover it according to two people familiar with the situation.

Per The New York Times:

“The current and former officials said they have also determined that China is seeking to use what it is learning from the calls — how Mr. Trump thinks, what arguments tend to sway him and to whom he is inclined to listen — to keep a trade war with the United States from escalating further. In what amounts to a marriage of lobbying and espionage, the Chinese have pieced together a list of the people with whom Mr. Trump regularly speaks in hopes of using them to influence the president, the officials said.”

“Among those on the list are Stephen A. Schwarzman, the Blackstone Group chief executive who has endowed a master’s program at Tsinghua University in Beijing, and Steve Wynn, the former Las Vegas casino magnate who used to own a lucrative property in Macau.”

As expected Trump called the report a “fake story” and claimed he liked only using “hard lines” in a Tweet sent from his iPhone. Go figure.

The New York Times has a new Fake Story that now the Russians and Chinese (glad they finally added China) are listening to all of my calls on cellphones. Except that I rarely use a cellphone, & when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines. Just more made up Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Whatever the case is, the Chinese and Russians are indeed listening according to former and current American officials privy to the situation. Keep in mind this is the same man who feels Hillary Clinton should be locked up for her use of a private email server that which the FBI refutes China never hacked.

