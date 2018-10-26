Shaquille O’Neal Takes Reebok Partner Jay Versace On Tour Of Home [Video]

Today (Oct. 26), Reebok Classic releases its latest short film bigging up the return of the Aztrek sneaker. In the clip, social media personality Jay Versace visited Shaquille O’Neal in his home, and raided the NBA Hall of Famer’s closet.

Shaq and Jay kicked it in the former’s “Accolade Room” reminiscing about some of the big man’s athletic feats. They also went on to discuss 90’s fashion and their personal inspirations, amongst other topics.

The young Jay getting schooled on 90’s aesthetics by an OG who was there was a nice touch. Props for the use of Pharcyde music in the clip, too.

You can get your own Aztrek Fall/Winter styles at www.Reebok.com. and get more info on the campaign right here: https://www.reebok.com/us/jay_versace.

Watch “I Spent The Day at Shaq’s House” below.