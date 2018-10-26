Brooklyn Nets To Wear Coogi Jerseys In Honor Of Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy continues to live on years after his untimely passing. His local sports team will pay tribute to him with some 90’s inspired on court apparel.

As per Vibe the Brooklyn Nets will outfit their team in Coogi flavored uniforms for the 2018-2019 season. The nod will be the organization’s City Edition jersey which according to Nike’s press release will “represent insights and emotion from the court to the upper deck to the cities’ streets, in pursuit of a unique way to capture each team and its city in a way that respects the past and present of the clubs while also positioning them for the future.”

The jerseys are predominantly black with Coogi’s signature colorful approach to knitwear on the collar and sleeve trim. AP reporter Anthony Puccio posted an early look via Twitter.

Told these are indeed Brooklyn’s City Edition Jersey’s… … Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/cZmCiTxumP — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 24, 2018

Biggie made Coogi famous with high profile name drops in his songs (“One More Chance” Remix) and wearing the sweaters during some of his most memorable moments. The Australian brand has since become synonymous with Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Wallace’s style influence is stronger than ever. More recently Italian luxury designer Versace announced they will be bringing back the iconic VE424 model; the black Medusa sunglasses he frequently popularized.

Let’s hope the Coogi jerseys bring the Brooklyn Nets some luck. The struggle is real with their team.

Photo: WENN.com