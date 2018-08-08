Johnny Depp’s Notorious B.I.G. Movie Pulled From Theaters

We’re still processing the fact that Johnny Depp aka Captain Jack Sparrow is starring in a movie about the Notorious B.I.G. However, the film, City Of Lies, has been pulled from theaters about a month before its scheduled release.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie has been pulled from the schedule despite being due in theaters September 7.

The film was initially called LAbyrinth and details a cover-up during the investigation of the murder of the Notorious B.I.G. Depp plays LAPD detective Russell Poole, the real-life LAPD Detective who investigated the murder of Biggie and whose name should be familiar to anyone into the controversy surrounding the later rapper’s death.

But while the movie was filming, Drake allegedly assaulted a location manager on the set, per Page Six. Then there’s Depp allegedly going broke and putting hands on his ex, which would make a press run for the film awkward.

For now, City of Lies is in limbo.

Photo: WENN.com