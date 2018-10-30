Swizz Beatz ft. Giggs “Come Again,” Tyga ft. Nicki Minaj “Dip” & More | Daily Visuals 10.29.18

Hip-Hop super producer Swizz Beatz has a new project in Poison about to drop this Friday (Nov. 2) and with that being the case you know he’s going to drop some work to build up that buzz.

His latest visual comes for the Giggs assisted cut “Come Again” where Swizz links up with the South East London rapper and create a menacing black-and-white atmosphere that’ll remind you of The Purge. The way Donald Trump is running Amerikkka we’re probably closer to that reality than we realize.

Tyga meanwhile lets Nicki Minaj play with his toy while violins play themselves in his visuals to “Dip.” What man wouldn’t want Nicki to play with his mini-me? Oh wait.

