Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist for Playing “Happy” After Synagogue Massacre

Pharrell Williams does not appreciate the nation’s tone-deaf President’s use of his music. The Neptunes producer had his lawyer send Cheeto a cease and desist for his use of the hit “Happy” at a most inappropriate time.

On Saturday (Oct. 27), Trump played “Happy” at a rally in Murphysboro, Illinois, just hours after 11 Jewish people were massacred while worshipping in their synagogue in Pittsburgh.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pharrell was none too pleased about the use of his song and he had his lawyer send Cheeto a cease and desist.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” wrote Pharrell’s lawyer, Howard King, per THR. “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

King went on to assert that Cheeto’s continued use of “Happy” would amount to copyright and trademark infringement.

One time for Pharrell Williams (whose philanthropic work makes him the polar opposite of Trump) not wanting to see his music used for evil purposes.

Photo: WENN.com