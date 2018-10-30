UFC Boss Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Won’t Box Floyd Mayweather, MMA Only

Floyd Mayweather turned heads when he and UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov teased the possibility of a traditional boxing match between the fighters. However, UFC boss Dana White says Money will have to come inside the world of mixed martial arts if he wants the big payday.

Floyd has said he’s 70% certain the two sides will get a deal done to box — he expects to make a 9-FIGURE CHECK if it comes to fruition.

But, when we saw Dana at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills over the weekend, he had an ultimatum for Floyd.

“Listen, if Mayweather wants to fight, come fight. You fight in the UFC. We’re not boxing him. We did that once. That’s over.”

Of course, Dana’s referring to Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor — which clocked in at the 2nd highest pay-per-view fight of all time. But, apparently, Dana’s not down for a second bite of that apple.

“You wanna fight? You come fight … a REAL fight.”

Mayweather has previously teased that he was training for an MMA fight — but it doesn’t seem like he ever followed through with it.

Nurmagomedov recently defeated McGregor and successfully defended his UFC Lightweight belt and has said he’s game to box with Mayweather for the right price. Tyron Woodley, the UFC Welterweight title holder, said he’d gladly train Mayweather for the Octagon and said the veteran pugilist could do well there.

