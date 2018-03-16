Floyd Mayweather Is Taking His MMA Training Seriously [VIDEO]

Floyd Mayweather has done everything one can in his known sport of boxing, and now he has his sights aimed at entering the world of mixed martial arts. After teasing footage of him training for the octagon, the legendary pugilist confirmed he’s serious about entering the sport and even taking on Conor McGregor if the money is right.

Floyd was leaving Katana in L.A. with his TMT crew on Wednesday when he opened up about EVERYTHING … and admits gearing up for the octagon is “probably gonna be a little difficult.”

As we previously reported on “The Hollywood Beatdown,” Mayweather and UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley have agreed to train together … and Floyd thinks he can REALLY elevate his ground game.

“I can wrestle,” Floyd says … “My wrestling game is not that bad. On a scale of 1 to 10, it’s probably a 7 and I think we could take it up to like a 9.”

Floyd also breaks down his kicking game — and explains why he scores himself a 4 out out 10.

Although Mayweather is 41, he’s kept himself in excellent shape over the years and boxing is a combat sport. It’ll be interesting to see if Mayweather and McGregor will meet once again on the MMA turf.

