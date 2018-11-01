The Internets Are Here For The Polo Ralph Lauren x Palace Capsule

Uncle Ralph might have another hit on his hands. The online feedback on the upcoming Polo x Palace collection has been favorable thus far.
Earlier this week a video look book was released for the collection. Included in the drop were pieces that successfully represented both brand’s identity. The teaser has been well received by fans and re-sellers alike and High Snobiety has compiled some of the best responses.
For starter’s their take on RL’s iconic teddy knitted sweater with a bear doing a kick flip on a skateboard has been called an instant classic.
While the majority of the responses were complimentary not everyone was satisfied with the set. Some Lauren loyalists complained that the collaboration was a step down for America’s fashion brand.
View this post on Instagram
The first commercial of the "Grab for cash" colaboration between @ralphlauren and @palaceskateboards Everything wrong with the current state of Polo Ralph clothing culminates with this insult……💩Thanks to @omega_bk1 for tip 💩💩💩 Follow ~~~> @lolifenews ***************************************************** #cops #ralphlauren#vintageralphlauren#pololtd #vintagepolo#pwing#stadium#funny #poloforsale#lolifes#kakapolo #cp93 #polohitech #funny #polostadium #palaceforsale #polo1993 #lolifenews #supreme #supremeforsale #snowbeach #polosnowbeach #hypebeast #notlikethis #palace #news #hiphop #supremenews #POLOBear #wholesomememes #menfashionreview
The Polo Ralph Lauren x Palace collection will be available Friday, November 9 on the official Polo mobile app and the Palace online store.
Photo: Palace