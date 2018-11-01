CLOSE
Home > News

The Internets Are Here For The Polo Ralph Lauren x Palace Capsule

Get yourself ready for more "this item is no longer available" shopper struggle.

Leave a comment
Palace x Polo

Source: Courtesy of Palace / PALACE

Uncle Ralph might have another hit on his hands. The online  feedback on the upcoming Polo x Palace collection has been favorable thus far.

Earlier this week a video look book was released for the collection. Included in the drop were pieces that successfully represented both brand’s identity. The teaser has been well received by fans and re-sellers alike and High Snobiety has compiled some of the best responses.

For starter’s their take on RL’s iconic teddy knitted sweater with a bear doing a kick flip on a skateboard has been called an instant classic.

While the majority of the responses were complimentary not everyone was satisfied with the set. Some Lauren loyalists complained that the collaboration was a step down for America’s fashion brand.

The Polo Ralph Lauren x Palace collection will be available Friday, November 9 on the official Polo mobile app and the Palace online store.

Photo: Palace

fashion , Polo Ralph Lauren , ralph lauren , Skateboarding

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Gucci Mane El Gato Release Party 2
Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars & Kodak Black “Wake Up In The Sky,” Kevin Gates “Great Man” & More | Daily Visuals 10.31.18
10.31.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close