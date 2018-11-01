The Internets Are Here For The Polo Ralph Lauren x Palace Capsule

Uncle Ralph might have another hit on his hands. The online feedback on the upcoming Polo x Palace collection has been favorable thus far.

Earlier this week a video look book was released for the collection. Included in the drop were pieces that successfully represented both brand’s identity. The teaser has been well received by fans and re-sellers alike and High Snobiety has compiled some of the best responses.

For starter’s their take on RL’s iconic teddy knitted sweater with a bear doing a kick flip on a skateboard has been called an instant classic.

I don’t think any other collab could top Palace x Ralph Lauren with the iconic RL bear doing a kickflip. pic.twitter.com/HpMiqrJrEv — Sho (@_ShawnSantiago) October 30, 2018

The Palace & Ralph Lauren polo bear sweater is definitely an instant classic pic.twitter.com/a12FfCAyhH — lvl80 boba girl (@harith_rhmn) October 30, 2018

While the majority of the responses were complimentary not everyone was satisfied with the set. Some Lauren loyalists complained that the collaboration was a step down for America’s fashion brand.

The Palace x Ralph Lauren collab looks even worse than I imagined — pH (@DesiderataDC) October 30, 2018

This Ralph Lauren x Palace is not your ordinary weekly Supreme drop.

This shit has substance & it was out of the blue. — RÓGER (@SHYNEROGER) October 30, 2018

The Polo Ralph Lauren x Palace collection will be available Friday, November 9 on the official Polo mobile app and the Palace online store.

Photo: Palace