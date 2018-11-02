Steph Curry To Produce New Film About Charleston Church Shooting

Steph Curry is teaming up with Viola Davis and Julius Tennon‘s JuVee Productions to produce a documentary about the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina church shooting. The documentary is titled Emanuel after the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church.

TMZ reports:

“According to Curry’s production company, Unanimous Media, the documentary ‘features intimate interviews with survivors and family members who were left to grapple with this senseless act of terror.’ The movie is being promoted as a ‘poignant story of justice and faith, love and hate, and the healing power of forgiveness.'”

You’ll recall the shooter, then 21-year-old Dylan Roof, walked in on his victims during bible study and opened fire. After being captured by authorities, he pled guilty to murder charges and was sentenced to death by lethal injection.

A total of nine Black people were killed in the tragic mass shooting.

Photo: Getty