Lil Xan Admits He Still Struggles With Drug Addiction [Video]

Lil Xan emerged from the Soundcloud scene as one of the young rappers of this era that openly boasted of their use of drugs. In the wake of Mac Miller‘s alleged overdose death and the public struggles of Demi Levato, the 22-year-old rapper admits his struggles with addiction and is trying to get clean as he preps a new album dedicated to Miller.

TMZ reports:

Xan reached out to us Monday, a few hours after we broke the story about Mac’s cause of death — cocaine and fentanyl — and told us he’s not surprised the opioid was to blame. Xan said he was dealing pills years ago — before he got his break rapping — but says when fentanyl burst on the scene it scared him.

He says, “My friends were taking it, they were puking. I was like I can’t … I’m out the game.”

The 22-year-old rapper told us the deaths of Mac and his good friend Lil Peep, almost a year ago, made him curb his drug use, but says he’s still not clean. He got specific about which drug he’s struggling with now. Much like Demi, he says he’s gone through long periods of sobriety, but “I relapsed, and that’s common. Any other addict would understand that s**t just happens.”

As we reported, Lil Xan canceled a slew of tour dates recently, and while the official reason given was “exhaustion” … he told us his fight to kick drugs also played a role.

Lil Xan is prepping his upcoming album Be Safe while also recovering from his relapse in a remote location.

Get well, Xan.

